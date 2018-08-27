Dorothy “Dottie” Bailey

Dorothy “Dottie” Bailey, 80, of Granite City, passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018, at the Cambridge House in Maryville.

Dorothy was born on October 7, 1937, in Paulton, Ill., the daughter of the late Horace and Jewell (Smith) Hastings. Dorothy had worked at the Granite City Kmart for 23 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Granite City and a member of AMVETS Post 204 Ladies Auxiliary, where she served as past state division president. Dorothy loved her family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

Dorothy is survived by and will be missed by her daughters, Debbie (Bob) Sander of Granite City, Lori (Ron) Hackney of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Sue Oliver-Rogers of Granite City; brother, Gary (Robin) Hastings of Sunfield, Ill.; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Bailey; daughter, Glenda Drew; son-in-law, Bob Rogers; and brother, Bob Hastings.

Visitation and funeral service were Sunday, August 26, with Pastor Mark Powell officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Graveside services were Monday, August 27, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Marion, Ill. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Hospital.