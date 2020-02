Dorothy E. Zipprich

Dorothy E. Zipprich, 86, passed away at 8:37 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Michael.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.