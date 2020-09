Dorothy J. Kemp

Dorothy J. Kemp, 82, of Alton, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side.

Due to COVID restrictions, a total of 25 people will be allowed in the building during the visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 14, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Brad Donoho will be officiating. A private burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery.