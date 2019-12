Dorothy J. Mager

Dorothy J. Mager, 88, of Alton, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grafton. Burial will follow at Wilson Cemetery in Batchtown.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.