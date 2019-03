Dorothy L. “Dotty” Dale

Dorothy L. “Dotty” Dale, 78, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 5:07 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her residence.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral services at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Rev. Matthew McNealy will officiate. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral services.