Dorothy Lasbury

Dorothy Jean Lasbury, 91, of Jerseyville, formerly of Wood River, passed away 10:40 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. David Wickenhauser will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.