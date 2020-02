Dorothy M. Hamilos

Dorothy M. Hamilos, 94, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Monday, February 17, at the Meridian Village Chapel in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Penny Barber officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements.