Dorothy M. Waggoner

Dorothy M. Waggoner, 99, died at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Integrity of Godfrey.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Godfrey Cemetery.