Dorothy Mae Gilreath

Dorothy Mae Gilreath, 88, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 5, at Paynic Home for Funerals. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, at Hartford Assembly of God.