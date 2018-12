Dorothy Mathon

Dorothy Mathon, 94, of Granite City, passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018, at her home.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 3, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Thursday, with Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens in Thonotosassa, Fla.