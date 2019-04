Dorothy R. Kleinschnittger, 93, of Godfrey, died at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.