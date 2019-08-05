Dorothy Ruth Bailey
Dorothy Ruth Bailey, 58, of Granite City, passed away at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Professional services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
