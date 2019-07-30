Dorothy S. Thilman, 98, of Caseyville, Illinois passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born August 12, 1920 in St. Louis, Missouri, daughter of the late Edward A. and Rosella (Lehman) Scheller. She married Charles F. Thilman on March 23, 1941 in St. Louis, and he passed away in February 1988. Dorothy graduated from Granite City High School in 1938 and later graduated from Brown Business College. She was a talented musician and was a vocalist for many local big bands through the late 1930’s and early 1940’s. She served as secretary and treasurer with the Caseyville Building and Loan, was co-owner and operator of Thilman Real Estate and Insurance, and retired in 1984 from the Investment Banking Department of Centerre Bank in St. Louis. She enjoyed attending the Irwin Chapel widows H.O.P.E. luncheons for the past 10 years. She had been active with many organizations in the Caseyville community throughout the years and had served as Past President of the Caseyville P.T.A. from 1951 – 1953, Past President of the Caseyville Township P.T.A. Council from 1955-1956, Past President of the Caseyville Band Parents from 1956-1957, became a life member of Illinois Council P.T.A. in 1960 and served as Past President of the Caseyville Fire Department Auxiliary from 1961-1962, and was also granted Life Membership by the Caseyville V.F.W. Post 1117 Ladies’ Auxiliary. She was an active volunteer locally in the Republican Party in the 1980’s and also worked part-time in the offices of State Senator Frank Watson and State Representative Ron Stephens.Dorothy is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Charles E. “Chuck” and Spencer Thilman of Collinsville; a daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Craig Macdonald of Collinsville; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Charles A. “Chuck” Thilman of Greenville, Craig and Mary Pat Thilman of Collinsville, Carrie (Thilman) and Michael Cushing of Troy, Sean and Shelly Macdonald of Caseyville, Bradley Macdonald of Chicago, Scott and Melanie Macdonald of Arnold, Missouri and William “Bill” Macdonald of St. Louis; seven great-grandchildren, Charles “Chuck” Thilman, Ashleigh Thilman, Christopher Thilman, Andrew Cushing, Brynna Cushing, Natalie Cushing and Nick and his wife, Courtney, Macdonald and “adopted” great-grandson, Logan Spears; nephew and nieces, Chalmer “Tuck” Tucker of Sun City, Arizona, Merna Davis of Glen Carbon and Lynn Thilman of Florida; other extended family and many dear friends. In celebration of her beautiful life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Chaplain Jason Vinson officiating. Burial will follow at Caseyville Cemetery in Caseyville with Father Nick Junker as celebrant. Memorials may be made to Caseyville Cemetery Association or Heartland Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com