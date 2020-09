Douglas “Doug” Eugene Comstock Jr.

Douglas “Doug” Eugene Comstock Jr., age 34, of Waterloo, formerly of Granite City, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in St. Charles, Mo.

Private visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon. In celebration of his life, a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, with Pastor Mike Rayson officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery.