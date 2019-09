Douglas Bradshaw

Douglas Bradshaw, 45, of Alton, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in his home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Terry Munn officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.