Doyle B. Hale

Doyle B. Hale, 81, of Chouteau Township, passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home, with family at his side.

Private services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. To help share with those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on Facebook/Marks Mortuary.