Dr. Anne Bowman

Dr. Constance Anne Bowman

Dr. Constance Anne Bowman, 64, of Godfrey, ended her 32-month battle with pancreatic cancer peacefully at home on November 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Anne was born on December 7, 1954, at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, N.Y., to Dr. John Maxwell Bowman and Constance May (Roberts) Bowman. She was raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the third of five children.

She married Randall John Rogalsky on September 24, 1976, in Winnipeg. They met as med school students at the University of Manitoba, graduating together in 1980. While working at the Health Sciences Center in Winnipeg, Anne became an Associate Professor of Medicine at her alma mater.

In the early ‘80s, Anne and Randy had their first two children, Jeannie and Lindsay.

In the fall of 1986, Dr. Bowman and Dr. Rogalsky moved to Godfrey, where they joined Alton MultiSpecialists. Anne enjoyed her career as a family practitioner from 1986 to 1991.

After having two more children in the late ‘80s, James and Lauren, Anne elected to retire from her practice.

Anne was active in the Junior League of Greater Alton and on the Evangelical Elementary School Board, serving as Vice-President in 1990 and President from 1991-1993. She served on the boards of various other charitable organizations. Anne was also involved in parent activities at MICDS in St. Louis, where her children attended school.

An avid reader, Anne wanted to “learn something” from every book she read. At times she was in as many as three book clubs. She used everything she learned from all those books to kick Randy’s butt while watching “Jeopardy” five nights a week.

Anne loved competitive sports. She played tennis at the Creve Coeur Racquet Club, where her friends will long remember her killer backhand slice drop shot. She was also an excellent golfer, achieving a handicap of 8.9 in 2010, when she had a hole-in-one and won the Lockhaven Ladies Club Championship. She also loved family ski trips to Steamboat Springs, Colo. Anne never missed one of her children’s games, traveling all around the country (even internationally!) to cheer them on.

Anne was a lifelong pro sports fan. She was a season ticket holder for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the St. Louis Rams and St. Louis Cardinals. As a Canadian, hockey was in her blood, and she took the Blues on as her team in 1987. It wasn’t always easy to be a Blues fan, and on January 3, 2019, with the team in dead last place, she said to Randy, “I guess I will never see the Blues win the Stanley Cup.” Anne didn’t usually like to be wrong, but in this case, she made an exception.

Animals were another passion. Over the years she cared for nine dogs and as many cats. She particularly loved rescue animals, giving each of them a safe and loving home.

Above all else, Anne loved her family and did anything and everything she could for her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Randall Rogalsky; her four children, Constance Jean “Jeannie” Bowman Rogalsky (Emily Resseger), Lindsay Anne Biedenstein (Michael), James Randall Bowman Rogalsky (Lauren Pattan) and Lauren Ruth Bowman Rogalsky (C Fleck); her three grandchildren, Constance Susanne “CS” and George Vincent Biedenstein, and Murray Dale Rogalsky; and her siblings, Catherine Pokotylo (David), Mary-Margaret Mazzei, and Dr. Tom Bowman (Sue). She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Murray Bowman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (support.pancan.org/goto/AnneBowman; November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month), the 5A’s Animal Shelter (fiveas.org), or the animal shelter of your choice.

There will be a Celebration of Life from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.