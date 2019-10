Dr. Francis Kamau Raphael Njoroge

Dr. Francis Kamau Raphael Njoroge, 66, of Alton, passed away at 5:28 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Christian Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. The family will conduct a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Alton.