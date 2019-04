Dr. Greg Luttrell

Dr. Greg Luttrell, 58, of Granite City, passed away at 6:43 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Edwardsville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville.

In celebration of his life and in accordance to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a family service will be held at a later date.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.