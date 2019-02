Dr. Guy Aton

Dr. Guy Aton, 77, of Alton, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Episcopal with Father David Boase, celebrant.