Dr. Harvey Veit

Dr. Harvey Veit, 92, of Godfrey, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Bethalto.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, where services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 8. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bus Fund or the Radio Fund at the Evangelical United Church of Christ.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.