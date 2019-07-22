Dr. Jacob Thomas Muehleman

Dr. Jacob Thomas Muehleman, age 74, of Murray, Ky., died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home.

Dr. Muehleman was born July 13, 1944, in Alton, to the late Jacob Harold Muehleman and Alberta Vinson Muehleman. He was a Clinical Psychologist and operated the Muehleman Psychological Services. Dr. Muehleman also taught Psychology at Murray State University for 30 years. He earned his PhD from Southern Illinois University. He was also a member of the Sierra Club.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Muehleman, of Murray, Ky.; they married on August 12, 1989, in Benton, Ky.; two sons, Michael Muehleman and wife, Sheri, of Murray, Ky., Jon Muehleman and wife, Valerie, of Hilton Head, S.C.; brother, Bill Muehleman and wife, June, of Mesa, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Sam and Jacob Muehleman of Murray, Ky., Lela Free of Benton, Ky., Isabel and Ashby Muehleman of Hilton Head, S.C., and Maggie Muehleman of Lexington, Ky.

Services for Dr. Muehleman are being planned for a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may go to Great Rivers Group Sierra Club, c/o John Griffin, 204 Rolling Hills Drive, Puryear, TN 38251, or Salvation Army National Headquarters, P.O. Box 269, Alexandria, VA 22314.

Online condolences can be made at thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.