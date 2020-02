Dr. Lyndel Ray Matthews

Dr. Lyndel Ray Matthews, DVM, age 86, of Bethalto, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler as celebrant. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.