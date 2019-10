Dr. Richard “Dick” Norman

Dr. Richard “Dick” Norman, 92, of Alton, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Main Street Methodist Church in Alton, with Pastor Tim Pate officiating.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.