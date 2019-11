Dr. Richard “Doc” M. Frederick

Dr. Richard “Doc” M. Frederick, 87, of Bethalto, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m. until services at 5 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.