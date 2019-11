Dr. Robert “Bob” Sproull

Dr. Robert “Bob” Sproull, 69, of Crystal Beach, Fla., lost his battles with cancer October 27, 2019, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Rev. Andre’ Dobson will officiate.