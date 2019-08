Dr. Ronald G. Mullen

Dr. Ronald G. Mullen, 82, of Godfrey, passed away at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 23, at Elias, Kallal, Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.