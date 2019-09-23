Duane E. Hartlieb, 77, of Highland, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Faith Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, at the church. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, at Hope Lutheran Church in Highland, with Rev. Scott Busacker, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.