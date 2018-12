Dwight Patterson

Dwight Patterson, 91, formerly of Godfrey, passed away Monday, December 10, 2018, at Loch Haven Nursing Home in Macon, Mo.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, December 15, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.