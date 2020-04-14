Dwight Steven Grizzard

Dwight Steven Grizzard, 66, of Mulberry Grove, formerly of Granite City, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 9:16 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home with his loving family at his side after a 16-year courageous battle with cancer.

Dwight deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during this uncertain time, a private family service will be held at Irwin Chapel in Granite City with Rev. Keith Braddock officiating. Private burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.