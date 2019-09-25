Earl H. “Huey” Simmons
Earl H. “Huey” Simmons, 78, of Bethalto, passed away September 24, 2019.
The family will hold a celebration of life at Thanksgiving.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
Earl H. “Huey” Simmons
Earl H. “Huey” Simmons, 78, of Bethalto, passed away September 24, 2019.
The family will hold a celebration of life at Thanksgiving.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018