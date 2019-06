Edd Blasingim

Edd Blasingim, 84, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson, Mich.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at noon Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Ray Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto will full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.