Edgar E. Palmer

Edgar E. Palmer, 88, of Wood River, formerly of Dorsey, passed away at 4:16 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 7, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 8, at the funeral home. Pastor Jerry Wray will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.