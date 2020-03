Edith (Laswell) Bennett

Edith (Laswell) Bennett, 95, of Collinsville, passed away March 8, 2020, leaving to mourn family and friends.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Herr Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 501 W. Main St. in Collinsville. Edith will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery inĀ Glen Carbon immediately following the service.