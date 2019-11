Edith Mae Radefeld

Edith Mae Radefeld, 98, of Belleview, Ill., died at 7:25 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, November 20, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River with services at noon. Bob Stilwell Jr. will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bethalto.