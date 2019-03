Edith Viola “Vickie” Wilson, 91, died at 5:08 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Rev. Joyce Anders will officiate.