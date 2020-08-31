Edward C. Laub
Edward C. Laub, age 92, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services were Monday, August 31, at College Hill Cemetery in Lebanon.
Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.
