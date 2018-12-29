Edward Charles Cheatham, 78, loving husband and brother, passed away from this life Friday, December 28, 2018, peacefully at the Liberty Village of Jerseyville retirement home.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Edward Charles Cheatham, 78, loving husband and brother, passed away from this life Friday, December 28, 2018, peacefully at the Liberty Village of Jerseyville retirement home.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018