Edward E. Finke

Edward E. Finke, 84, of Fosterburg, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.

A private graveside service and burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30. The grave is on the north side of the cemetery, near the office building. Brother Jason Woods will officiate.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.