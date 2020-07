Edward Emil Fred Frillman

Edward Emil Fred Frillman, 91, of Moro, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

A private visitation and funeral will be held for family at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Alton VFW Post 1308 will perform military rites.