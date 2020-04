Edward Frederick Geske

Edward Frederick Geske, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Godfrey.

A private graveside service will be Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, with Rev. Richard Barnett officiating.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.