Edward J. Astorian

Edward J. Astorian, age 74, of St. Louis, formerly of Granite City, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Irwin Chapel, Granite City. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.