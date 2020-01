Edward John Settlemoir

Edward John Settlemoir, 92, of Granite City, passed away at 4:51 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Bradford Place Assisted Living in Swansea.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Greg Morrison officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.