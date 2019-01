Edward Lee Jelf Sr.

Edward Lee Jelf Sr., 90, of Granite City, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Monday, January 7, 2019, at The Fountains of Granite City.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Friday, January 11, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Sherman Smith officiating. A procession will leave Irwin Chapel at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, January 12, for burial at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.