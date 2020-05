Edward Ray Gillis Jr.

Edward Ray Gillis Jr., 53, of Dunlap, Ill., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

A carcade visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A private service will be held Saturday, May 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.