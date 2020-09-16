Edwin “Ed” A. Wade, age 50, of Bethalto, IL, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL. Ed was born on June 19, 1970 in Springhill, LA.

Ed was a loving son, husband, father, uncle, cousin and a friend to many. On May 7, 2004, Ed married Melanie Rodgers, the love of his life in Edwardsville, IL. Ed worked for Madison County Trenching as a teamster truck driver for Local 525 in Alton, IL. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and hunting. He was also a trap shooting coach and a jack of all trades. Ed never met a stranger and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. Ed will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ed was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Wade.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Melanie Wade of Bethalto, IL; loving children, Quentin (Jessica) Wade of East Alton, IL, Morgan Selhime of Centralia, IL, Madison Wade of Bethalto, IL, Savannah Wade of Bethalto, IL and Noah Wade of Bethalto, IL; dear mother and step-father, Margene and Ray Rushing of Jerseyville, IL; sister, Ronda (Matt) Jolly of Godfrey, IL; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at River of Life Family Church, 3401 Fosterburg Road, Alton, IL.

In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at River of Life Family Church with Pastor Duane Vancil officiating. Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL.

Memorial donations may be given to the Wade Family. Donations will be accepted at the church.

