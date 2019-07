Edwin Francis Sasek

Edwin Francis Sasek, 94, of Alton, died Friday, July 5, 2019, in the Morningside Senior Living Community in Godfrey, with family by his side.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV, will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery immediately following the service.