Elaine Lucille McIntyre, 85, of Jerseyville, died at 7:55 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Private graveside services will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Pastor Darrell Molen will officiate.