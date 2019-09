Elaine Marie Castillo

Elaine Marie Castillo, 60, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis.

Memorial visitation will be 9 a.m. until memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville.