Elaine Thompson “Toad” Degener

Elaine Thompson “Toad” Degener, 95, of Granite City, passed away at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 3, 2018, at Fountainview Manor in Granite City.

She was born November 11, 1923, in Cushing, Okla., a daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Stewart) Swain. She married her first husband, Curtis Thompson, and he passed away in 1972. She later married Ardell L. “Dutch” Degener and he passed away in 2006. She had worked as a clerk at Leader’s Department Store in Granite City with 20 years of dedicated service and had worked at Kiddie Korner Child Care through the First Baptist Church in Granite City. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Granite City and loved her days of quilting, embroidery work and tending to her yard. Elaine cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Dean Kern of Mitchell; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dick and Terri Thompson of Tucson, Ariz., and Dale and Kim Thompson of Troy; six grandchildren and spouses, Julie and Randy Pieper, Jodie and Bill Warsing, Sarah and Bill Duy, Ashley Thompson, Morgan Thompson and Michaela Thompson; six great-grandchildren and spouses, Bailee Warsing, Logan Warsing, Connor Warsing, Dillon and Rebecca Pieper, Kelly and Caleb Kirk and Rebecca Pieper; two great-great-grandchildren, Natalie and Declan Pieper; half sister, Evelyn “Marie” Bennett of West Virginia; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Thompson; brother, Council Swain; and a sister, Lorraine Cauble.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 7, 2018, with Rev. Lacie Betts and Sandy Curran officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.